RAGBRAI first timers complete 100

First time RAGBRAI riders Ann and Mikel Brandhorst from Madrid, Iowa, peddled up to the information table at Newman Catholic School around 2 p.m. looking for directions to their campsite and an end to their day’s journey.

“We've never done more than a 72-mile ride before, so we were kind of intimidated by it at first,” Mikel said. “But there was a nice tail wind today, and it was fairly flat,” Mikel Brandhorst said.

Once they wrapped their minds around the idea, the ride wasn’t too bad, except for the turn north where they began to ride into the wind.

The couple began the journey at 5:15 a.m.

”We’re not the fastest riders in the world,” Ann said with a smile. “It was fun to see all the little towns. There were a lot of homes and families having little stops today, more so than the other days.”

“And we had a lot of good, deep discussions with each other (along the route),” Mikel added.