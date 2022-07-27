RAGBRAI campgrounds welcome early visitors in Mason City

RAGBRAI campers pulled into Mason City with the sunrise Wednesday morning, setting up camp before volunteers arrived to set up information booths.

At the North Iowa Events Center campsite, RVs were seen choosing their real estate for the day as early as 6:15 a.m., almost two hours before event volunteers arrived. Volunteers were in good spirits, enjoying the cool morning underneath the Rockwell Lions Club tent as the campground steadily filled throughout the morning.

"It is so cool" one volunteer said.

"We have riders staying at our home" another volunteer said, so she won't be joining the festivities in the evening. But other volunteers joked about taking a nap, heading downtown and enjoying the celebration.

Volunteers take shifts throughout the day, moving to different stations as the day wears on. The first group at the events center was made up of retirees, enjoying the opportunity to come together and spend a day in the community. A few of the volunteers worked RAGBRAI when it came through Mason City in 2014. Others shared the excitement of their first RAGBRAI.

City workers were moving through East Park campsite throughout the morning. By 10a.m. charter vehicles were coming into campgrounds to set up campsites for clubs and RAGBRAI charters. Volunteers like Stacy Lancaster found themselves offering help on the spot.

"I just like getting out and being part of the community." Lancaster signed up to volunteer in the evening for the beer garden barricade, but during a morning walk she stopped to help with the East Park barricade. She had been meeting people from across the United States all morning, from Alaska to Oregon.

Perry Buffington, RAGBRAI Sanitation Committee chair, was overseeing city workers and campers as they trickled into the campground.

"It's going well," Buffington said of the day so far. "I've got all the help I need here, and it's a beautiful day. We've already seen some riders that didn't ride the full 100 come into town."

Around 11:30 a.m. century riders -- who biked the full 100-mile Wednesday ride -- began arriving in Mason City.

The Mason City High School campground was filling quickly by noon, with buses full of bikes, riders, tents and luggage unpacking across the grounds. Central Iowa Charters set up more than 100 tents on the west side of the school. Heidi Venem, who has worked at Mason City schools for five years, volunteered for her first RAGBRAI.

"It's fun," she said. "Everybody is happy and content," Venem said of campers as arrived. As campers grabbed what little shade was left at the campgrounds, riders began arriving in waves.