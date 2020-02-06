Ragan, Steckman host listening post this weekend in Mason City

Sen. Amanda Ragan and Rep. Sharon Steckman will hold a legislative listening post Saturday in Mason City.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mason City Public Library, 225 Second St. SE, and will feature an update on the current legislative session and a Q-and-A.

The listening post is free and open to the public.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout recent years, the North Iowa legislators, both Democrats, have held listening posts together and separately to address voters and what could or will impact them.

Ragan's district, Senate 27, covers Franklin County, western Cerro Gordo, and part of Butler; Steckman's district, House 53, is focused in Mason City and central Cerro Gordo County.

They Served With Honor: North Iowa's Vietnam Veterans

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.