Ragan, Steckman host listening post this weekend in Mason City
Ragan, Steckman host listening post this weekend in Mason City

North Iowa Democrats Sen. Amanda Ragan and Rep. Sharon Steckman speak to constituents during a listening post at the Mason City Public Library.

Sen. Amanda Ragan and Rep. Sharon Steckman will hold a legislative listening post Saturday in Mason City.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Mason City Public Library, 225 Second St. SE, and will feature an update on the current legislative session and a Q-and-A.

The listening post is free and open to the public.

Throughout recent years, the North Iowa legislators, both Democrats, have held listening posts together and separately to address voters and what could or will impact them.

Ragan's district, Senate 27, covers Franklin County, western Cerro Gordo, and part of Butler; Steckman's district, House 53, is focused in Mason City and central Cerro Gordo County.

