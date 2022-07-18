Ragan running for CG County Supervisor

Amanda Ragan announced on Saturday she will be running for election as a Cerro Gordo County Supervisor, District 1.

According to a press release, Ragan was nominated at a special convention of the Cerro Gordo Democrat Party on Saturday.

“I deeply appreciate the faith the convention attendees have placed in me,” Ragan said in a press release. “Public service is a very important responsibility and I have always worked to live up to that standard. I believe the mission of all public servants, no matter what level of government, is to help people they represent and make their lives better.”

“The citizens of Supervisor District 1 have my commitment that I will run an honest, positive, straight-forward campaign. They have my pledge, if I am fortunate enough to be elected by their votes, to work diligently to do what is in their best interest, regardless of political party, affiliation, age, or other demographic category,” Ragan added.

“I am thrilled Amanda stepped forward to run for supervisor,” said JoAnn Hardy, Cerro Gordo Party Chairperson. “After her announcement she would not seek re-election to the Iowa Senate, several people asked me how we could keep her talents working for North Iowa. We are all fortunate Amanda accepted this challenge.”

General election in Cerro Gordo County is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.