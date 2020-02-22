Q&A with Clear Lake superintendent about upcoming $18M bond referendum

7. If the referendum passes, can the construction projects be changed?

No, they can’t be changed. The district is obligated to construct the projects as specified in the ballot question.

If other projects arise outside the scope of the ballot question, the school board will explore using other resources to fund them.

8. What happens if the construction bids come back higher than expected?

If the construction bids come in higher than expected, the school district has two options. It can either work with the project’s designers to determine if there are ways to lower its cost without sacrificing quality, or it can use other district resources, like sales tax or Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, funds, to make up the difference.

9. How will this benefit students, staff and the community?

Flexible learning spaces provide areas for collaborative learning to suit the district’s learning needs. Expanded gym space allows teams to practice earlier and get home to family and schoolwork at a decent time. Safety improvements help students and staff to be more comfortable and secure in their environments.