Q&A with Clear Lake superintendent about upcoming $18M bond referendum

The Clear Lake Community School District will soon know the fate of its $18 million bond referendum.
On March 3, residents within the district who are at least 18 years old will vote on whether it can issue bonds for construction and improvement projects at its elementary school, middle school and high school facilities.
Bond referendums require at least 60% approval to pass. If it fails, a district must wait at least six months before bringing it to the voters again. Special school elections held during an even-numbered year may only be held in the months of September and March, according to Iowa code.
Reporter Ashley Stewart sat down with Clear Lake Superintendent Doug Gee to ask some of the questions voters need answered before they take to the polls next month.
1. What projects are proposed in the bond referendum?
The bond referendum would be used to build, furnish and equip a secure entry and improve, remodel and furnish Clear Creek Elementary; to build, remodel and equip improvements at Lions Field Complex; to build, furnish and equip additions to the high school and middle school facilities, including a wellness center and a greenhouse; as well as parking and sidewalk improvements throughout the district.
2. How much is each component estimated to cost?
The wellness center is estimated to cost about $10 million; Lions Field Complex improvements are estimated between $3 million and $4 million; yet-to-be-determined improvements at the three buildings are estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million; the gym vestibule and corridor addition is estimated between $1 million and $1.5 million; the new secure entrance at Clear Creek Elementary is estimated to cost between $350,000 and $450,000; upgrades to EB Stillman Auditorium are estimated to cost between $200,000 and $250,000; additional parking and sidewalk improvements are estimated to cost between $500,000 to $1 million; the high school weight room and wrestling room additions are estimated to cost between $300,000 and $500,000; and the greenhouse is estimated to cost between $75,000 and $80,000.
3. How were the projects determined?
In the fall of 2018, the school board determined its four- to five-year strategic priorities, centering around students, staff, programming and facilities. The district’s facilities committee reviewed updated the district-wide facility plan in the spring of 2019. Clear Lake Schools reached out to the city of Clear Lake about partnering on a community wellness center, and the entities created an exploratory community group, hosted three public listening posts and launched an online community survey to garner feedback.
4. When are the projects anticipated to take place if the referendum passes?
Improvements to the Clear Creek Elementary entrance, EB Stillman Auditorium, Lions Field Complex and construction of the greenhouse are slated for the summer of 2020. The construction of the wellness center would begin in the fall, and additional building remodels would take place in the summer of 2021.
5. If the bond referendum passes, how will it impact the property tax levy?
The property tax levy is not expected to increase. The school’s total tax levy rate has been $10.39 per $1,000 taxable property valuation for the past three years, and the school board plans to keep it there for fiscal year 2021 and some future of time.
6. When was the last time the school district had a debt-service levy?
In 1996, a $6 million debt service bond was issued to pay for Clear Creek Elementary and some changes to the middle school. The 20-year bond was paid off in 2016.
7. If the referendum passes, can the construction projects be changed?
No, they can’t be changed. The district is obligated to construct the projects as specified in the ballot question.
If other projects arise outside the scope of the ballot question, the school board will explore using other resources to fund them.
8. What happens if the construction bids come back higher than expected?
If the construction bids come in higher than expected, the school district has two options. It can either work with the project’s designers to determine if there are ways to lower its cost without sacrificing quality, or it can use other district resources, like sales tax or Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, funds, to make up the difference.
9. How will this benefit students, staff and the community?
Flexible learning spaces provide areas for collaborative learning to suit the district’s learning needs. Expanded gym space allows teams to practice earlier and get home to family and schoolwork at a decent time. Safety improvements help students and staff to be more comfortable and secure in their environments.
Amenities, like the wellness center, will attract people to the community to live, work and play, and keep those who already live in Clear Lake from doing those things elsewhere.
10. Where can people find more information about the bond referendum?
The school district will host its third — and final — informational meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the Middle School commons area, otherwise additional information is available at https://sites.google.com/view/bondreferendum.
There are three ways a resident within the Clear Lake school district may vote on the bond referendum.
Registered voters may vote early in person at the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office, 220 N. Washington Ave., in Mason City from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until March 2, request an absentee ballot from the Auditor’s Office or go to the polls on March 3.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 3 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. Fourth St.; City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.; and Clear Lake Church of Christ, 2010 14th Ave. N, in Clear Lake. Voters may use any location regardless of where they live.
For questions about the bond referendum, call Superintendent Doug Gee at 641-357-2181.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.