Public online-safety presentation to be held in Mason City

COVID-19 has pushed a lot of daily interactions online. This has led to an increase in child trafficking and exploitation online.

 “Children  have  been particularly  affected  –  out  of  school  and  needing  to  support  parents  who  have  lost  their  livelihoods,  children have  been  increasingly  targeted  by  traffickers  at  the  local  level  and  online” according to a study by the United Nations released in July 2021.

To combat this issue, Melody Stone and Kim Smith of Shared Hope International are holding a presentation for parents and children over the age of 12 to teach online safety.

"Parents need to provide oversight about what sites or apps their kids are using, monitor who their connections (friends) are and watch for signs of behavior changes in their child. Additionally parents should have discussions about making wise choices, covering topics like sexting, sextortion, shunning and bullying, and not tolerating abuse and manipulation,” said Stone.

Kim Smith will be the main speaker of the event, and she will provide resources and materials to equip parents to have conversations with their kids about online safety and social media.

The free presentation will take place Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at River City Church in the Willowbrook Mall, unit 120 at 1631 Fourth Street Southwest in Mason City.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

