Public hearings for $140K in Clear Lake small business relief are Monday

The Clear Lake City Council will hold three public hearings for initiatives that would provide financial relief to small locally owned businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday evening.
The city’s initiatives, in partnership with the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp. and the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, would funnel at least $140,000 from the city’s economic development fund to businesses within the community.
Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory received the proposed initiatives with City Council on April 6.
Clear Lake is proposing to allocate $100,000 to the “Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund,” which would be administered through the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corp., to make grants available to Clear Lake-based independently owned small businesses impacted by the state public health emergency.
The fund will offer forgivable grants up to $5,000 to eligible small businesses in their communities. The grants could be used to cover rent or mortgage payments, utilities, payroll or other expenses to conduct normal operations.
The Mason City Council and Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors are holding public hearings Tuesday related to their contributions to the fund.
The other two proposed initiatives would be offered through the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
The city would like to allocate $10,000 to support and underwrite costs associated with the chamber’s enhanced “shop local” marketing efforts as well as assist individual businesses in their advertising of available goods and services adversely impacted by government closures.
The third initiative would involve purchasing up to $30,000 in Clear Lake Chamber Bucks to distribute to city employees, including volunteer firefighters, in recognition of their “ongoing extraordinary efforts in the performance of their duties to ensure that our local government can continue with the continuity of services that is really critical to the constituency that we serve,” Flory said.
The Chamber Bucks program supports more than 400 Clear Lake businesses.
If all three initiatives are approved by the City Council on Monday, there will be about $100,000 remaining in the city’s economic development fund, Flory said.
He said the city received the funds from the repayment of loan funds, and interest, granted by the state to a company more than 20 years ago. The fund can only be used for economic development purposes.
The public hearings have been set for 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St.
Due to public health concerns related to COVID-19, the meeting will be livestreamed over the city’s YouTube channel, website and Facebook page. Oral and written objections will be accepted before and during the meeting.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533.
