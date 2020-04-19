Public hearings for $140K in Clear Lake small business relief are Monday

The other two proposed initiatives would be offered through the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

The city would like to allocate $10,000 to support and underwrite costs associated with the chamber’s enhanced “shop local” marketing efforts as well as assist individual businesses in their advertising of available goods and services adversely impacted by government closures.

The third initiative would involve purchasing up to $30,000 in Clear Lake Chamber Bucks to distribute to city employees, including volunteer firefighters, in recognition of their “ongoing extraordinary efforts in the performance of their duties to ensure that our local government can continue with the continuity of services that is really critical to the constituency that we serve,” Flory said.

The Chamber Bucks program supports more than 400 Clear Lake businesses.

If all three initiatives are approved by the City Council on Monday, there will be about $100,000 remaining in the city’s economic development fund, Flory said.