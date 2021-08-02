Public health officials want Iowans to wear masks

In North Iowa, Mitchell and Floyd counties are the only ones with low or moderate risk, according to the CDC's data from the last week. Cerro Gordo's risk is ranked "substantial," while Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, Franklin and Butler are ranked "high" risk.

This new advisory is a reversal of the agency’s position, in place since May, that said vaccinated Americans do not need to mask up indoors.

The CDC long has maintained people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors.

The guidance comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus spreads nationwide, prompting a surge of new cases in parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Federal data shows that more breakthrough infections with this virus variant are on the rise in fully immunized Americans.

The CDC has found that even fully vaccinated people can carry and spread the coronavirus to others, even when they are not showing symptoms. An internal CDC report, obtained by national media outlets, states scientists believe vaccinated individuals infected with the Delta variant may be able to transmit the virus as easily as those who are unvaccinated.