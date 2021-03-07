Psychiatry care in North Iowa receives a boost

A North Iowa native is returning to her roots to practice psychiatry.
Dr. Shea Jorgensen, a fourth-year psychiatry resident at the University of Iowa Health Care, will start as the medical director at Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare in Mason City on July. 1
“It’ll be bittersweet to leave Iowa City,” she said. “There are things we absolutely love about being here, but I’m also real excited about the opportunities going back home with a different hat on my head, different training and different ability to be effective and help people in my hometown area.”
Jorgensen, a St. Ansgar High School graduate, will become only the fourth psychiatrist serving the 11-county area — a shortfall mirrored across the state.
Iowa, like the rest of the United States, is grappling with a shortage of psychiatrists and the need is felt most acutely in rural areas, like Mason City and its surrounding communities.
The state ranks 46th nationally for psychiatrists per 100,000, Staff Care, an AMN Healthcare company, reported, and it’d need nearly 3,000 to meet its current demand.
In 2019, Gov. Kim Reynolds in her Condition of the State Address called on legislators to increase the number of psychiatry residency slots across Iowa to improve access to rural mental health care.
The UI Health Care is one of three psychiatry residency programs in the state, and for the past year, Jorgensen has been helping to develop a rural residency track program.
“It’s still a steep hill to climb. I really don’t want to set inappropriate expectations that we’re going to be filling rural Iowa with psychiatrists. We’re not. It’s not that easy, but I absolutely feel like we’ve made some really serious progress toward that,” said Dr. Peg Nopoulos, University of Iowa Health Care’s psychiatry department head.
The program aims to build a pipeline to address the shortage of psychiatrists in rural Iowa by offering psychiatry residents specialized lectures, mentorships and rotations in rural areas like Mason City.
Similar programs at other institutions, like in New Mexico and Idaho, have increased retention of mental health providers in rural areas between 30% and 70%, and Jorgensen hopes the University of Iowa Health Care can replicate that success here.
“Part of the thinking is if we get more residents to train outside those urban academic centers, then we can hopefully down the road increase the ability to have psychiatrists stay and work in those areas,” she said.
The rural residency track currently has two residents who have been paired with a rural mentor and will complete a rotation in Mason City, Ottumwa or the Quad Cities.
Jorgensen will become the director of rural training and outreach with the University of Iowa Department of Psychiatry upon graduation, and one psychiatry resident will begin training under her supervision this fall at Prairie Ridge.
Lorrie Young, Prairie Ridge executive director, said Jorgensen’s return to North Iowa this summer couldn’t come at a more perfect time.
That’s because Prairie Ridge, the state-designated community mental health center since 2017, has some “pretty strong desires” to add to its services, she said.
If the not-for-profit corporation receives a grant this summer, it hopes to create an assertive community treatment team that’d provide specific high-intensity services to patients with complex, and chronic, mental health needs, expand its services to outreach offices throughout North Iowa and partner with the community veterans administration clinic to provide enhanced and supportive services to the area’s veterans.
“Those are all things that are pretty important to us, and all of those things are facilitated more effectively by having a psychiatrist, and not just any psychiatrist but a psychiatrist of Shea’s caliber, on-site,” Young said. “It really is a calling. You can be a psychiatrist anywhere and make lots of money and be in demand but a willingness to serve this population, a willingness to really serve those that sometimes society wants to pretend they’re not a part of it, that’s unique, and that’s a gift to have that heart and Shea has that.”
Young, who has been with Prairie Ridge for nearly 20 years, said the need for psychiatric care has been pretty steady during her tenure.
However, in 2020, the center saw the demand for mental health services among area adults and children go up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She believes the rural residential residency track, including a rotation at Prairie Ridge, will be beneficial to residents.
“The ability to rotate through a system like Prairie Ridge gives them exposure to how those complex health conditions interact with each other, and it also helps to reinforce if you’re going to be successful as a psychiatrist you have to know more than just the mental health piece, you really have to understand the complexity of the patients you’re serving in a rural setting where access to specialty care is sometimes limited,” Young said.
She said Prairie Ridge is extremely fortunate to have Jorgensen because recruiting psychiatrists is difficult.
“To be able to get someone of Shea’s caliber is a blessing no matter where you are, but it’s an incredible blessing for us,” Young said. “To have someone who understands the culture of north central Iowa is just real gift as well.”
UI Health Care plans to add two new residents each year to the rural residency track program and expand clinical rotation options to more sites across the state.
The rural residency track is the university’s way to “step up our game” in continuing its mission to care for all Iowans, Nopoulos said.
Jorgensen has already started seeing patients via telepsychiatry at Prairie Ridge.
“I’m already seeing a couple patients each week, which has been a really nice experience to start to ease my way in and learn their new system and sort of learn the culture,” she said.
Jorgensen said she and her husband were drawn to North Iowa because it’s a place they feel they can raise their children and make a meaningful difference.
The couple purchased a property in Clear Lake that will allow them to accommodate residents on rotation in North Iowa, and Jorgensen is looking forward to continue teaching and training them.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.