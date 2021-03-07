Psychiatry care in North Iowa receives a boost

Young, who has been with Prairie Ridge for nearly 20 years, said the need for psychiatric care has been pretty steady during her tenure.

However, in 2020, the center saw the demand for mental health services among area adults and children go up due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She believes the rural residential residency track, including a rotation at Prairie Ridge, will be beneficial to residents.

“The ability to rotate through a system like Prairie Ridge gives them exposure to how those complex health conditions interact with each other, and it also helps to reinforce if you’re going to be successful as a psychiatrist you have to know more than just the mental health piece, you really have to understand the complexity of the patients you’re serving in a rural setting where access to specialty care is sometimes limited,” Young said.

She said Prairie Ridge is extremely fortunate to have Jorgensen because recruiting psychiatrists is difficult.

“To be able to get someone of Shea’s caliber is a blessing no matter where you are, but it’s an incredible blessing for us,” Young said. “To have someone who understands the culture of north central Iowa is just real gift as well.”