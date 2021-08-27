Proposed Wind Project in Franklin County Leaves Residents in the dark

Franklin County resident Loretta Janssen has been waiting nearly four years for the wind turbine she agreed to host on her land to begin construction, but it looks like the project may never materialize at all.

In 2017, Wild Rose Wind Energy LLC began signing easements with Franklin County residents around the Sheffield area to lease out land for a wind turbine development.

According to documents obtained by the Globe Gazette, the proposed wind farm was estimated to be 15,000 acres. None of the documentation provided, nor the developer's website indicate how many easements that may have included.

Janssen, who lives just north of Sheffield, agreed to lease her land for a wind turbine back in 2017 in exchange for annual payments of a little more than $1,000, which she has received each year. It’s now 2021, and neither progress nor communication has been made on the project, leaving those who signed easements, like Janssen, in the dark.

“I keep telling them I won’t live forever,” Janssen joked. “I want to see this done.”