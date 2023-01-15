Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa

Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border.

Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also are proposing sequestration pipelines. The Navigator line would run into Floyd County, while the Wolfe line would reach from Cedar Rapids into Illinois.

The plan calls for the pipeline to partner with Golden Grain Energy in Mason City to sequester carbon dioxide. The pipeline route would split the county almost exactly in half, with a short offshoot heading north to Mason City to reach Golden Grain Energy.

Jake Ketzner, SCS vice president of government and public affairs, said the impact would be immediate if the project is completed.

“We cut (Golden Grain's) carbon intensity score in half as soon as we turn that switch on,” he said.

The use of eminent domain to acquire property easements for the pipeline has been widely discussed since the inception of the project. Last month, Ketzner said property owners have agreed to easements along 73% of the proposed pipeline mileage across Cerro Gordo County, 60% statewide.

Not all landowners are thrilled about the possibility of eminent domain.

Landowner Kim Junker of New Hartford told Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley at a town hall meeting last February she's not happy about the Navigator pipeline possibly crossing her property.

"Something needs to change in the state," Junker said. "We can't keep going through these issues every few years like we did with Rock Island Clean Line (a proposed 500-mile high voltage direct current transmission line). Companies are building these projects... and it's all about the massive tax subsidies. We are destroying prime farm ground, destroying rural Iowa -- and it's all very short-sighted," Junker said.

She also voiced concerns about safety. A pipeline in Mississippi ruptured in 2020 and caused dozens of hospitalizations. If a CO2 pipeline bursts it turns back into a gas and can cause suffocation. It also disables gas engines due to lack of oxygen.

"I asked Navigator what they were going to do. Well, they were going to come in and train everybody," Junker said. "We all know the counties are short-staffed for EMS, firefighters. They're short on funding. Their other answer was electric ambulances. I don't know if they think we're a bunch of naïve sheep, or what."

Hardin County farmer John Gilbert recently said he is worried about his land's taxable value if a pipeline crosses his property.

"I would think they should go down because the presence of a pipeline should reduce the value of the property in my estimation," Gilbert said.

Kathy Stockdale may be getting a double whammy. Both the Summit and Navigator pipeline proposals would run through her property between Iowa Falls and Ackley.

"I think our loss of property rights — how they will damage our private tile and the compaction of our soil — I think with the easement of being able to come on our land at any time and the danger (are concerning,)" Stockdale said.

Summit Chief Commercial Officer Jim Pirolli said the ethanol industry has gotten a bad name over the years without merit.

“I think ethanol has unfairly had a stigma of maybe not being as carbon-friendly as it actually has for quite a while,” he said. “Now there’s a direct path to get to net zero carbon.”

The Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors on Dec. 6 it authorized then-board chair Chris Watts to sign a letter of intent to hire ISG, a Des Moines-based engineering firm, for county representation and inspection services if the project moves forward.

Supervisor Casey Callanan said they filed their concerns about the pipeline with the Iowa Utilities Board. Mainly, the board is worried about the county's drainage districts.

"We just want those to be on the forefront of their minds," he said. "We don't have a lot of authority on this."

Callanan said Planning and Zoning Director John Robbins has taken the lead when it comes to communication with the IUB. Robbins said in addition to drainage district concerns, the county also let the IUB know eminent domain was also an important issue.

"It may sound cliché, but it's really out of our hands," Callanan said.