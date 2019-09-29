When Russell and Carol Burress of Ventura opened their 2019-2020 property tax bill, a surprise awaited them.
A 55 percent increase over the previous year.
"It's such an ungodly amount," said Carol Burress. "We don't have a choice, we have to pay. But we don't understand why it could be that much."
That's a sentiment that has likely been echoed in more than a few homes in Cerro Gordo County this year. The first installment of property taxes in the county are due on Monday.
What's harder to explain is why.
There are four bigger variables that impact a residential property owner's tax bill, according to Cerro Gordo County Deputy Auditor Sandy Shonka: the 100 percent property valuation, levy rates for all the taxing authorities wherein the property lies, the state-mandated rollback and available credits.
A look at the four lends insight into how property tax bills are calculated each year.
100 Percent Property Valuation
The 100 percent property valuation is the dollar number the county's assessor has placed on a property for the purpose of taxing it.
In Iowa, state law requires property assessments be done every two years, says Katie Bennett, Cerro Gordo County Assessor.
Assessments can be done two ways: A sales ratio study of like properties that have been sold. The ratio is derived from taking the assessed value of the property and dividing it by the sale price. That then gets applied to all similar properties in the county.
The second way is to undertake a re-appraisal of every property in the county. That's what Cerro Gordo did in 2016-2017. Appraisers visit each and every property in the county and assess its value inside and out.
"It hadn't been done since the 90s," Bennett said. "Our goal was all residential properties. We got to between 65 and 70 percent."
As a result of the re-appraisal, 2018 residential re-valuations (upon which 2019-2020 taxes are based) increased an average of 6.29 percent, according to data provided by the county. This doesn't include Mason City, which did its own re-appraisal the same time as the county did.
The Burress' property value increased 41.8 percent.
But the 100 percent valuation is not what a homeowner's taxes are based upon, according to Shonka.
Rollback, Credits and Exemptions
To protect property owners from the potential impact of inflation, the state Department of Revenue each year sets a percentage limit of valuation that counties can use for taxing.
The percentage change is different for each class of property. Single family residential properties were set for tax year 2019-2020 at 56.9180 percent. So, a single family homeowner in Cerro Gordo County whose property was appraised at $200,000 for tax year 2019-2020 actually has a gross taxable value of $113,836.
Once the rollback is applied, property owners can apply for exemptions, but only one – for those who are military veterans – is available in Cerro Gordo County. The military exemption reduces the taxable value of the property just like the rollback does. Veterans need only apply for it once.
A homeowner's gross taxes are calculated on the property's gross taxable value. Then, tax credits can be applied.
But unlike exemptions, which reduce the overall taxable value of a property, credits reduce a tax bill. There are several available to Cerro Gordo homeowners and one of the most popular is the Homestead Credit, but there are others for farm owners, veterans and the elderly.
"A good point to remind taxpayers is to check their credits," Bennett said. "Residents in Iowa are entitled to the Homestead Credit on their primary residence. It's a good reminder, because every little bit helps when it comes to saving money, right?"
Levy Rates
Levy Rates are certified by the State of Iowa and are specific to a tax district, which is made up of multiple taxing authorities.
In Cerro Gordo County, there are seven significant (but not the only) taxing authorities: the state, county, city/township, agriculture extension, assessor, school district and North Iowa Area Community College.
The levy rate is derived from property valuations and the needs of each taxing authority. It is calculated per $1,000 of the net taxable value. For Mason City property owners, here are this year's and last's levy rates, respectively:
- County - 6.13391, 6.19934
- Ag Ext - 0.10868, 0.11312
- State - 0.00280, 0.00290
- Mason City - 13.72143, 13.82774
- Assessor - 0.38530, 0.40998
- School Dist. - 14.41970, 14.26190
- NIACC - 0.77721, 0.79303
- Total levy rate = 35.54903, 35.60801
In every instance except the school district, levy rates declined. That could be because the increase in property values allowed for lower tax rates or the taxing entities reduced spending or other possibilities.
And keep in mind, there are multiple levies within some of the larger entities, like the city. There are actually eight funds, including debt service, employee benefits and the library, that make up the city's overall tax levy rate.
One letter writer to the Globe Gazette speculated that it was the River City Renaissance project that caused his property tax bill to increase, despite city officials saying otherwise. Since the city's tax rate declined, one could argue the letter writer is wrong. But he isn't if the funds that are being used for that project have increased while other funds are using less of the overall tax rate.
The bottom line: It's rarely that crystal clear.
"It's tough to say why one person's property tax bill increased without doing some research," Shonka said. And both she and assessor Bennett said residents are welcome to stop in and get a more thorough explanation of their property tax bill. Residents can also find much more information about property taxes on the county's website, www.cgcounty.org.
For the Burress household, there are a couple of clues to their higher tax bill. One is the sizeable increase in their property's value, but another is in their school district's levy rate, which grew from 10.50729 to 12.19976, a 16.1 percent increase.
"I guess you just have to look on the bright side and be grateful that you can afford a home," Carol Burress said.
(1) comment
One item unable to understand why a assessment for a view of the lake was not diss caused by Bennett's response.which is not used at other county offices with lake shore s and lack of county officials to plan a gradual rate ,and the legislative mandate to validate more than a 2%increase in the coming years.by each county office of supervisiors.
