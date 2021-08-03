 Skip to main content
'Project Gratitude' to return to Mason City's Central Park
'Project Gratitude' to return to Mason City's Central Park

  • Updated
KCMR Radio

KCMR Radio, located at the corner of Fourth Street Northeast and North Federal Avenue.

 Lisa Grouette

KCMR Radio and Main Street Mason City will host "Project Gratitude " Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning at 10 a.m. in Central Park.

Central Park, located in downtown Mason City, will be filled with hundreds of yard signs that express a word or two reflecting community gratitude and positivity. 

Following the walk-through, the signs will be given away to those who want to take one home for their yard, or for a family member, relative, friend, neighbor or co-worker. 

"There are so many positive things going on within Mason City and this is a great way to show our appreciation and gratitude as a community!" said Ozzie Ohl of KCMR.

A limited number of Project Gratitude window signs will also be given away at conclusion of the Project Gratitude event on Saturday, Aug. 7 in Central Park.

