'Project Gratitude' to come to Mason City Central Park
save the date

Main Street Mason City is partnering up with KCMR radio to host a demonstration of gratitude.

"Project Gratitude" will be held Saturday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon in Mason City's Central Park. 

The park will be filled with signs expressing single words that reflect the community's gratitude and positivity.

Businesses, organizations, faith groups or individuals interested in participating or learning more information can email Ozzie Ohl at KCMR radio at Ozzie@KCMRFM.com.

Melanie Mergen is Local News Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.

