The city of Clear Lake hopes its continued investment in City Beach will attract more people to the community.
Jason Blome with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines reviewed the final design for the second phase of the beach enhancement project Monday with the Clear Lake City Council during its meeting.
“Having the good fortune of being involved in the planning of this thing, I think the plan has exceeded expectations,” said Councilman Mike Callanan. “From a personal standpoint, it’s got the wow factor, and I think the locals as well as people visiting our beautiful community are going to find it as a very wonderful thing for the city of Clear Lake.”
The second phase, estimated to cost $1.2 million, features the construction of the splash pad, a new restroom facility, a sun shade shelter, landscaping improvements and lighting.
The splash pad will be located northwest and southwest of the new restroom facility and it will contain three zones that can be activated individually.
Each zone comprises water features that are appropriate for different age groups, Blome said.
The zone northwest of the restroom facility is geared toward young children with “less intimidating details,” like foaming geyser, gusher, split stream and jet stream water features and fish, frog, leaf and pico vertical structures, The two zones southwest of the facility will include “more showy” water features with LED lighting.
The restroom will have two stalls for both men and women, and the sun shade will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach.
“It’s a great design for that particular area,” said Mayor Nelson Crabb. “You know we talk about enhancing our beachfront, and this certainly does do that enhancement as well as connect to our North Shore Drive banners.”
The city has been working with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines since June. The project was identified as a capital improvement in the city’s 2020 budget.
It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.
Earlier this month, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ lake aeration pumps and associated equipment, previously housed in the pump shed located on city property adjacent to the water treatment plant, are being stored through the winter in a temporary building constructed this fall.
The DNR’s equipment will be relocated to the city’s new restroom facility next summer.
Residents will have an opportunity to weigh in on the second phase of the project at a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6 at City Hall, 15 N. Sixth St. The project’s bid letting is set for 11 a.m. Dec. 19.
Work is anticipated to begin in 2020 when weather allows and be completed June 22.
