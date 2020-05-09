Progress continues on Clear Lake City Beach Enhancement project

The second phase of the Clear Lake City Beach enhancement project remains on track for its June completion.
That’s what City Administrator Scott Flory told the council during its meeting Monday evening, but when — and if — the public will be able to enjoy it this summer is unknown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and current restrictions on swimming pools, splash pads and group gatherings.
“It brings to mind an Anne Murray song, 'A Little Good News,' which I think we can all use right now,” Councilman Mike Callanan said. “I think this is going to be a little good news for Clear Lake upon completion, and we’ll all hope we actually get an opportunity to use it this summer and enjoy the fruits of their labor down there.”
A crew from Peterson Construction of Webster City has been working at the site since February.
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously approved a pay application for $247,950 to Peterson Construction on Monday for the work it had performed up until April 21, including items related to the restrooms, splash pad and more.
Flory provided an update on the project from Jason Blome with RDG Planning & Design of Des Moines.
“I’m very impressed with the project and the work and the crew involved down there,” said Clear Lake Mayor Nelson Crabb.
Peterson Construction was awarded the second phase of the project for $1,087,000 in January.
The estimated cost of the project was $1,206,344 with the cast-in-place concrete wall with manufactured stone veneer and cast stone cap in lieu of dry-stacked boulder walls and additional plants and landscaping.
Peterson was the contractor that built the city’s aquatic center in 2007.
“One thing that’s been clear through the project is (Peterson Construction’s) vested in Clear Lake and they want this to be a good project,” Flory said. “They care about the community.”
The second phase of the beach enhancement project features the construction of a splash pad, a new restroom facility, a sun shade shelter, landscaping improvements and lighting.
The splash pad will be located northwest and southwest of the new restroom facility and it will contain three zones that can be activated individually.
Each zone comprises water features that are appropriate for different age groups.
The zone northwest of the restroom facility is geared toward young children with smaller water features, like foaming geysers, gushers, split streams and jet streams and fish, frog, leaf and pico vertical structures. The two zones west and southwest of the facility will include “more showy” water features with LED lighting.
The restroom facility will have two stalls for both men and women as well as drinking fountains. It will also store the mechanical equipment for the splash pad as well as the lake aeration pumps.
The sun canopy will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach at the former site of the playground equipment.
A committee, comprising members of the City Council, city staff and community organizations, has been working with RDG Planning & Design since June. The city hired the firm for up to 11 percent, or $176,000, of its construction budget, according to the agreement.
“It’s really fun to see it come to fruition,” said Callanan, one of two council members who were on the project’s planning committee. “I still think it’s going to be a wonderful project for Clear Lake.”
The project was identified as a capital improvement in Clear Lake’s 2020 budget. It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.
In November, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.
The City Council unanimously approved its second pay estimate for Dean Snyder on Monday totaling $22,535.61.
Flory said the remainder due on the first phase of the project is $12,286.
“They just have a punch list of items that they’re working on to finish out the project and we anticipate the final pay estimate … for the retainage amount will probably be coming at the next meeting or certainly within two meetings,” he said.
The total cost of phase one and two is estimated at $1.4 million. It’s being paid for by Clear Lake’s general fund that will be reimbursed by the city’s tax-increment financing fund for capital improvement as approved by the City Council.
The work is anticipated to be completed by June 22.
“It’ll be a great enhancement to our beach area, which we’ve continually worked on for the last 15 years,” Crabb said. “It’s really neat.”
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
