Progress continues on Clear Lake City Beach Enhancement project

The restroom facility will have two stalls for both men and women as well as drinking fountains. It will also store the mechanical equipment for the splash pad as well as the lake aeration pumps.

The sun canopy will be positioned between the water treatment plant and the beach at the former site of the playground equipment.

A committee, comprising members of the City Council, city staff and community organizations, has been working with RDG Planning & Design since June. The city hired the firm for up to 11 percent, or $176,000, of its construction budget, according to the agreement.

“It’s really fun to see it come to fruition,” said Callanan, one of two council members who were on the project’s planning committee. “I still think it’s going to be a wonderful project for Clear Lake.”

The project was identified as a capital improvement in Clear Lake’s 2020 budget. It will replace the original splash pad that was among nearly $400,000 in City Beach improvements completed in 2007.

In November, Dean Snyder Construction completed the first phase of the project, which cost about $237,000, including water main improvements and demolition of the restroom facility and pump shed.