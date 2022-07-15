Professional tennis players talk mental health with local athletes

Tuesday afternoon tennis players throughout North Iowa gathered at the Clear Lake Athletics and Wellness Center to listen to professional tennis players Madison Keys and Nathan Healey discuss mental health, alongside American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Chair Wendy Martinez.

Alex Gruskin of tennis media company Cracked Rackets hosted the event, asking the trio questions about how they handle stress, what it's like being a professional athlete, losses and when to reach out for help.

"Focusing less on results and more on the joy of playing" has been a major theme for Nathan Healey, who coaches athletes on staying focused and in the body during games in order to find the most joy in the game, and hopefully see more success as well.

Healey recommended meditation to the audience to help both on and off the court. As a coach, Healey helps his students create a routine to keep them focused between points, a kind of meditation to remain in the "zone" during a match. Off the court, Healey uses meditation to return to self when feeling overwhelmed, preparing for a situation, or simply feeling down at that time.

"Feeding the soul off the court" is important to Healey, he noted that working on self-limiting beliefs off the court helps people to play more freely on the court, and spending time off his phone, reading, music, creating and meditation all help to feel more fulfilled.

Keys agreed, saying she has created a routine so that even when she is on tour, she has fulfilling activities to fall back on when she's feeling stressed.

Stressful matches have presented themselves to both Keys and Healey many times. Keys has played the number one women's single tennis player Serena Williams three times, and shared how she handles the losses:

As long as you focus on yourself and stay within your side of the court, it doesn't really matter who's on the other side of the net. At the end of the day, you're gonna win sometimes and you're gonna lose sometimes. But if you can control your side of the court, you give yourself a much better opportunity to come through with that win. And as long as that's what you're focusing on and you're doing your best, then you can walk off the court and feel proud of yourself.

The idea of handling your side of the court was extended to local athletes playing tough matches, and playing people they have relationships with off the court. Martinez said when seeing struggles in a more positive light while still feeling and and working through it is an important part of getting through any kind of hardship.

The panel stressed the importance of finding somebody to talk to when struggling through anything in life, on and off the court. Healey shared the importance of parents being in a supportive, loving role for athletes. Keys shared how she handles struggle, from allowing herself the space to cry, to reaching out to her mom when she's feeling low.

"Find someone you can talk to. It's the most important thing you can do in your life" said Martinez.