 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prison for Minnesota man who led Cerro Gordo deputies on chase
0 comments
alert

Prison for Minnesota man who led Cerro Gordo deputies on chase

{{featured_button_text}}

A U.S District Court judge has sentenced a Minnesota man to more than 13 years in federal prison after he was arrested in Mason City on guns and weapons charges.

Marcus Jones, 32, was taken into custody in December 2019 after two separate arrest attempts each led to Jones fleeing from authorities, according to court documents.

On Dec. 6, a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy pulled Jones over for an equipment violation. After the deputy noticed a sawed-off rifle in the back seat, Jones fled on foot, dropping a loaded handgun on the ground.

Six days later, the same deputy witnessed Jones driving and attempted to stop him. Jones once again fled the scene, and was found a short time later hiding in the garage of a Mason City residence.

A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up nearly a pound of high-grade methamphetamine and another loaded weapon.

Jones was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for distributing meth and a concurrent 10-year sentence for possessing weapons as a felon. 

There is no parole in the federal system.

Marcus Jones

Jones

 Grace Zaplatynsky

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News