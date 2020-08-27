Prison for Minnesota man who led Cerro Gordo deputies on chase

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A U.S District Court judge has sentenced a Minnesota man to more than 13 years in federal prison after he was arrested in Mason City on guns and weapons charges.

Marcus Jones, 32, was taken into custody in December 2019 after two separate arrest attempts each led to Jones fleeing from authorities, according to court documents.

On Dec. 6, a Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's deputy pulled Jones over for an equipment violation. After the deputy noticed a sawed-off rifle in the back seat, Jones fled on foot, dropping a loaded handgun on the ground.

Six days later, the same deputy witnessed Jones driving and attempted to stop him. Jones once again fled the scene, and was found a short time later hiding in the garage of a Mason City residence.

A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up nearly a pound of high-grade methamphetamine and another loaded weapon.

Jones was sentenced to 13 years and six months in prison for distributing meth and a concurrent 10-year sentence for possessing weapons as a felon.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer, and reports Breaking News and Crime and Courts for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

