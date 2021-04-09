Prince Philip once made a stop at the Mason City Airport

Official greeting

According to the Globe Gazette’s 1969 story, Mason City Mayor George Mendon took no chances of having anything going wrong when he presented the key to the city to Prince Philip.

Mendon made the presentation in the nearly private confines of the conference room at the Mason City Airport where the Prince rested before a brief press conference.

Speculation at the time was that the presentation was made in relative privacy instead of in front of a crowd because of what the Prince was reported to say after receiving the key to Canada while on an earlier stop on his trip.

The Prince reportedly said, “Oh, lord, not another one.”

