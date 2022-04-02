Preserving history and stories at Mason City's Elmwood-St. Joseph’s Cemetery

Cemeteries are places to remember those who have passed, to honor their lives and the impact they have made on their community, nation and world.

Elmwood-St. Joseph Municipal Cemetery has been a reflection of the cultural and religious heritage of the north Iowa area for over 150 years. The recent listing of the Cemetery on the National Register of Historic Places verifies the significance of the history within the entire grounds. This history must be preserved.

Preservation of gravestones honors people whose markers have been neglected because there is no family left to maintain them. Harsh winter weather continually damages older headstones. Mold and lichen make many of them unreadable.

Ongoing cleaning and repair are necessary to preserve them. Staff and volunteers have taken care of many gravestones, but many more need attention.

Larger historic preservation projects, such as restoring the original entrance and refurbishing Meredith Willson's family monument, have been completed. Four mausoleums over 100 years old need preservation work too.

The Melson mausoleum is a Prairie School-era structure designed by Barry Byrne. Funds are now being sought to restore this unique building.

Historic preservation also includes office records. Original burial books and other documents dating back to 1875 contain precious genealogy information and needed to be stored properly to prevent further decay.

In 2015, the cemetery microfilmed and digitized 14,000 pages of historic records, so the original books could be archived and the information could be more easily accessed.

Elmwood-St. Joseph Municipal Cemetery is dedicated to preserving the history within its grounds for future generations. We encourage you to support these efforts.

We all stand on the shoulders of our own collective past, as persons, as families, as nations and cultures and the human race itself. We are collectively standing on the shoulders of giants.

Working in conjunction with The Globe Gazette and KCMR radio we have highlighted a few of the incredible stories and the impact made by those who built our city.

Because of their efforts and countless more people we truly are “Standing on the shoulders of giants” here in Mason City.

Tales from Elmwood-St. Joseph is a collaboration between Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, the Globe Gazette and KCMR Radio that highlights the life of a Mason City resident.

