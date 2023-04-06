Prairie Ridge is offering child psychology services for the first time with the hiring of Dr. Rashmi Williams in February.

Kelly Grunhovd, director of grants and programming, said the services have been a long time coming.

"One of the requirements of being the community's mental-health center is you have to serve the lifespan," she said. "Because of the other agencies that are in North Iowa that serve the lifespan or serve pediatric cases and really specialize in that, we didn't ramp up those service right away, but as we got through the pandemic and kids were struggling it made it clear we needed all hands on deck."

Grunhovd said previously many patients faced the hindrance of being forced to travel to Iowa City, Des Moines or Cedar Falls for services.

For now at least, Williams serves patients via telemed because her husband serves in the military and is stationed abroad. She is ramping up to full time while the couple hopes to return to the U.S. as soon as possible.

"I've been doing telepsychiatry for quite a while, since 2019 when the pandemic started, and I was looking for an opportunity that would allow me to treat children and adolescents," Williams said.

Williams said Prairie Ridge serves as a placement screener for her patients. Grunhovd said she wasn't sure how many patients had been referred for child mental health issues, but the wait list is "pages" long.

Williams said all patients see her first for a diagnosis, and from there she, the parents and the patient map out the best course of action.

Anxiety, depression and ADHD are the most common issues, Williams said.

"In general, depression for ages 12 to 17, it's about 17% of the population," Williams said. "So that's a pretty big group."

Williams treats patients with and without substance abuse problems.

"I think there's a stigma about mental health in general, whether it be about seeing a psychiatrist, a psychologist or even a therapist," Williams said. "We're trying our best to provide education that mental health is the same as physical health."

Williams said one misconception about mental health care is the difference between a psychiatrist, psychologist and a therapist. She said psychiatrists are medical doctors with the ability to prescribe medication.

Grunhovd said said the key for success will be helping patients find the services they need.

"I think one thing that's very important is coupling those psychiatry services with therapy services," she said.