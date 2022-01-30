Prairie Ridge holds drop-in center winter sock drive

Prairie Ridge Integrated Behavioral Healthcare is asking community members to help provide socks to those in need in North Iowa.

Prairie Ridge Drop-In Center’s Winter Sock Drive will collect socks to be distributed to people in transition at the new downtown Drop-In Center as well as area homeless shelters.

Please consider donating new socks for children and adults now through Feb. 18, all sizes are needed.

Sock donations can be dropped off at 112 Second St. SE on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. or at the Prairie Ridge main campus at 320 N. Eisenhower Ave. in Mason City on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Socks can also be purchased on Prairie Ridge’s Amazon Charity List and shipped directly to Prairie Ridge here: PrairieRidge.gives/SockDrive.

For more information call the Prairie Ridge Drop-In Center at 641-243-7298 or go to PrairieRidge.net/SockDrive.

Prairie Ridge is a private, non-profit corporation offering a wide range of substance use and behavioral health treatment. It offers assistance and treatment for individuals with a variety of mental health concerns, including substance use, trauma, depression, anxiety, PTSD, schizophrenia and more.

