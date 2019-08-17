{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show celebrated its 30th anniversary this weekend in Belmond. 

Located at the Jenison-Meacham Arts Center and Farmstead, a restored 1930s farmstead and Center Township schoolhouse, the event showcases antique tractors and farming implements, along with other activities.

Local farmers brought in an assortment of tractors models, some of which were steam powered that ran threshing machines, plows and more. 

The Iowa State Plowing Contest was held Friday and Saturday and the Iowa State Fair Championship pull is Sunday.

Performers over the weekend included Iowa native Jesse Allen, the Mockingbirds and Brad Revland & Friends. 

