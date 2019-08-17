Tom, right, and Todd Stadtlander feed wood into a Monitor five horsepower cord wood saw, purchased by 'Grandpa' Ernst Stadtlander in 1920, Saturday during the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show in Belmond.
Dave Fuls of Belmond, left, watches as Glenn Kew of Hampton feed oats into a 1918 J.I. Case threshing machine Saturday during the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show in Belmond.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Dave Fuls of Belmond stands in grain trailer as raw oat grains are separated in a 1918 J.I. Case threshing machine Saturday during the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show in Belmond.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
People watch as tractors pass by during the parade Saturday at the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show in Belmond.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Logs are fed into an antique tractor powered sawmill Saturday during the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show in Belmond.
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette
Children play in a grain bin of harvest corn Saturday during the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show in Belmond.
The annual Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show celebrated its 30th anniversary this weekend in Belmond.
Located at the Jenison-Meacham Arts Center and Farmstead, a restored 1930s farmstead and Center Township schoolhouse, the event showcases antique tractors and farming implements, along with other activities.
Local farmers brought in an assortment of tractors models, some of which were steam powered that ran threshing machines, plows and more.
