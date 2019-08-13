{{featured_button_text}}

The 30th annual Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show will be Aug. 16-18 at the Jenison-Meacham Arts Center and Farmstead, 1179 Taylor Ave.

The site, with a restored 1930s farmstead and Center Township schoolhouse, is two miles north and one mile east of Belmond.

Tractor

A tractor at the Prairie Homestead Antique Power and Craft Show at the Jenison-Meacham Arts Center and Farmstead.

Admission is $8 for all three days. Children under 5 are admitted free. Gates open daily at 7 a.m.

Featured this year are Minneapolis-Moline tractors and equipment.

The craft show takes place in the modern and historic buildings which include a vintage country school, barn, corn crib and the original farmhouse.

On Friday, Iowa native and breakout country artist Jesse Allen will perform in conjunction with the hamburger and sweet corn meal from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Also that evening is an antique tractor pull, followed by the spark show and fireworks.

Jesse Allen

Jesse Allen will appear at the Prairie Homestead Antique Power & Craft Show in Belmond on Aug. 16.

Other performers include the Mockingbirds on Saturday and Brad Revland & Friends on Sunday, in a tribute to Woodstock.

The Iowa State Plowing Contest will be held Friday and Saturday, and the Iowa State Fair Championship pull is Sunday. There is also a church service at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

For more information visit belmondartscenter.org, find Belmond Area Arts Council on Facebook or call show manager Dave Nelson, 515-571-6838.

