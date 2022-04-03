Power to the paras: A glimpse inside the world of North Iowa support educators

It takes a certain personality to become a paraprofessional for a school district.

According to the Iowa Department of Education, paraprofessionals contribute significantly towards the success of individual children and youth, schools, and educational programs. Also known as paraeducators or instructional aides, these educators provide assistance to a wide range of students. Some work with a certain classroom. Some work with a particular student.

These district employees work under the supervision of licensed educators and help work individually with students. Many paraprofessionals work with students with individual education plans (IEP) or those with disabilities.

Some North Iowa districts have struggled to hire paraprofessionals and substitute paraprofessionals this year, largely due to school districts competing against attractive jobs available outside of the education profession.

Such is not the case for the Central Springs School District, according to elementary school principal Bill Carlson, as all of the para positions there are currently filled.

"A perk to being a para in a school is the fact that when kids are not here, typically paras are not here," said Carlson. "It is a great job for a parent to have because they can stay home with their kids when there is no school, like Christmas. Sometimes that (flexibility) gets overlooked because our wages are not as high as other hourly (jobs)."

Pay range for a Central Springs paraprofessional is between $11.29 and $14.50 per hour. The Central Springs school board approved a 3.475% pay increase for paras and other positions on March 21. The pay increase goes into effect in September.

As part of their compensation package, Central Springs paraprofessionals receive paid single medical insurance, Iowa Public Employees' Retirement System (IPERS) benefits, life insurance, and long term disability. Paras also receive sick and personal days.

Sam Boerjan has been a para for the Central Springs Community School District for ten years now. Before Central Springs, she served as a paraprofessional for a Sacred Heart Catholic School. Boerjan works with fifth graders this year, with a couple students having IEPs.

"I've been involved with helping children since I was eleven," said Boerjan.

Boerjan's morning starts at 7:30 a.m. She helps her class throughout each subject, and also helps track homework progress and tracking good behavior habits.

Paras at Central Springs have access to teacher's plans and homework, giving them an idea what class will be like that day. On Monday morning, Boerjan was able to check the lesson quick before helping out two students on their science lesson. Boerjan patiently worked with the students to make sure they were completing work.

Boerjan has her substitute license which allows her to be pulled in to cover classrooms. She said being pulled into a classroom is an occasional surprise. Besides that, she has a typical day that many teachers have.

School districts face the issue of substitute teacher shortages School districts statewide are facing issues with hiring substitute teachers, which causes problems when they need a person to cover a classroom.

Boerjan added being a para is an active position, one that requires an employee to become attuned tot the varying needs of the students. She gave the example of another Central Springs para who aids a student with autism, and picks up when the child is becoming overwhelmed in situations.

"I've always heard the saying 'just a para' but sometimes I would like people to walk in a para's shoes and realize you are not a 'just a para,'" said Boerjan.

Melissa Bucknell, another Central Springs paraprofessional, works one-on-one with fourth grader Reggie Zobeck. Bucknell is in her second year aiding Zobeck. She is with him continuously during day.

"(Zobeck) is nonverbal, so it's a little different. We communicate on a device," said Bucknell. "I do all of his reading with him, his math, everything. I don't have a group (of students), per se, mainly him."

Teachers appreciate the help paras give in their classroom and with individual. Central Springs fifth grade teacher Brooke Weipert said Boerjan has helped notice the smaller details of the class, noting that paras are like a pair of second eyes for the teachers.

Weipert said students, especially the ones who work individually with a para, have a closer relationship with the para, and students feel more free to share when they are having a problem.

"They're still an authority figure to them, but they're also a little bit more in tune with the dynamics (of the classroom)," said Weipert. "A lot of times they're going to confide in her before they are going to confide in me, especially someone that (Boerjan) works with."

"We would be lost without them. Not only do they provide the one on one support needed for the children they also help out in every facet of the school," said Carlson. "They help manage a crowd and assist with crossing guard duty. Heck, some of them have gone back to get their sub authorization to teach in classrooms and some have gotten their bus and chauffeur's license to help drive kids."

Bucknell said she gets self fulfillment from being a para. She added seeing the "light bulb" go off from students makes her day.

"These kids are awesome and that is what makes it all worth it," said Bucknell.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

