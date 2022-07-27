Potential RAGBRAI tradition abound for John McGowan, Reeves family

When John McGowan completed RAGBRAI last summer, he deemed it a "one and done event." The 55-year old native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri was unsure if he'd ride again.

"It is quite a commitment both prepping it, doing it and then experiencing it," McGowan said. "I would have put this on the bucket list, check it off and move on."

But a push from his brother-in-law Chris Reeves and Chris' oldest son Sam, McGowan decided to give it one more run. Now, it may turn into a yearly adventure.

Now, Chris wants it to become a family tradition that Sam and his son Jaxson Reeves do each year. "I hope it is a tradition," Chris said.

There was a path during last year's route that passed through Parkersburg and Janesville, where Sam and Chris currently live. They joined McGowan for the 70 miles that started in Iowa Falls and ended in Waterloo.

That lit the spark.

"Just riding with everybody, it is a great time," Sam said. "They're passing you, but they're still cheering you on."

Chris and McGowan are doing the complete seven-day bike ride through the state of Iowa. It has led to an increase in training for Chris, which he knew would happen if he did the complete route.

He pointed out that the mental part of training beats out the physical.

"It is hard work, but the fun made it worth it," Chris said. "There are days that I had to ride 40 or 50 miles. If you can do (that), you can do anything. It is not about the miles, but how much time your butt is in the seat."

At each stop last year and this year, McGowan grabs his meals from local fire stations. It isn't just a breakfast here or a lunch there, it is every meal.

He helped raise funds for a pair of fire stations and a fire truck during RAGBRAI 2021.

"There's nothing like the Iowa hospitality," McGowan said. "That was one of the things that meant a lot to me. I can tell you that Iowa firefighters make the best pancakes. I feel better giving back to these communities."

While Chris and McGowan will continue their bike ride, Sam will be the driver for the camper with Jaxson by his side. Sam's plan is to bike at least one leg this year, but he isn't 100 percent certain.

"I eventually will do the full route," Sam said. "From now on it will be at least a leg every year."

What made Chris smile was that Jaxson biked the first two miles on the Pocahontas to Emmetsburg ride. It may have just been a little bit of cycling, but the push was there.

And for that, it could be a yearly trip. Chris did say it will be on a year-by-year basis as Sam has another child just over a year old.

"That was so fun to watch all four us ride together and that's a proud papa moment," Chris said.