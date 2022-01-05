 Skip to main content
Postpartum Fitness Class at CG Public Health in Mason City on Jan. 11

CG Public Health building

CG Public Health building is pictured at 2570 Fourth St. SW in Mason City.

The Postpartum Fitness Class is an in-depth dive into specific exercises and stretches for postpartum women to consider as they begin the healing and restorative process after delivery. Participants will learn safe and basic exercises for the core, pelvic region, and overall body strength to help mothers maintain the stamina for those busy and amazing early parenthood years. The Postpartum Fitness class will be held Tuesday, January 11th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The class is free but you need to register first by going to https://cerrogordohealth.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cSXNauJEGSQa45w. If you have questions, call Kelli Gerdes at (641)-421-9312.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

