Positive cases in Cerro Gordo County up to 20, testing also increased

Near the beginning of the latest press conference for Cerro Gordo County Public Health, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said that it would be the "ask the experts edition."
When it came time for those three experts to speak, the news they had ranged from good to bad to ugly.
One bit of data Samual Stanton, executive director of ABCM, shared during his time was that none of the nearly 200 staff members at its two nursing home sites in Cerro Gordo (Heritage Care in Mason City and Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake) had tested positive for COVID-19. At least one reason for that, Stanton said, is that ABCM facilities, like many other nursing homes, have made the difficult decision of keeping closed to the general public.
"When you have these moral decisions to make, if you’re going against values and the morals of folks it’s painful and you feel it," Stanton said before acknowledging that the policy has been enacted to keep people out of harm's way.
That kind of harm mitigation has been more difficult in the business realm, especially for restaurants at the state and local level.
According to President & CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association Jessica Dunker, 80% of restaurant operators in Iowa have had to lay staff members off since the pandemic forced shutdowns in mid-March. That's translated to more than 70,000 Iowans without jobs and $310 million in revenue lost between April 2019 and April 2020.
Furthermore, Dunker suggested that at least 15% of the state's 6,300-plus bars are in jeopardy of closing because of the recession COVID-19 has caused. And those losses would primarily be in more rural parts of the state.
"It’s been absolutely decimating," Dunker reflected.
But she still had a bit of hope to offer in the midst of some dour numbers.
"There’s light at the end of the town," Dunker said. "Over the past two and half weeks, the governor has allowed restaurants to slowly reopen and that’s been going really well."
Along with the reopening, Dunker said that state and local grants going to restaurants haven't solved every problem faced by the industry but have been helpful. "The state of Iowa was probably a model for how this could be done right," she said while also pointing to the state making it possible for restaurants and bars to offer alcoholic drinks in ways they weren't able to previously.
If Dunker and Stanton were at the weekly press conference as experts on the more concrete aspects of the pandemic, Trinity Lutheran pastor the Rev. Dan Gerrietts showed up to speak on the somewhat abstract facets of the present age.
"What’s unique about this time is the way that all of us are collectively experiencing this anticipatory grief ... We’re all dealing with that and that comes out in all kinds of ways," Gerrietts answered Schickel's question about coping during this time.
One of the best ways for people to at least begin reckoning with some of that grief is to move through its stages, Gerrietts said. "What acceptance often looks like right now is saying 'OK this is real, what are the things that I can do?'"
His church right now is doing online and broadcast services only. He said members want to be as cautious as possible.
"We’re looking at setting up plans that will be open to coming back in phases and it will really be rooted in some of the metrics."
