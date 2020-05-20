Positive cases in Cerro Gordo County up to 20, testing also increased

Along with the reopening, Dunker said that state and local grants going to restaurants haven't solved every problem faced by the industry but have been helpful. "The state of Iowa was probably a model for how this could be done right," she said while also pointing to the state making it possible for restaurants and bars to offer alcoholic drinks in ways they weren't able to previously.

If Dunker and Stanton were at the weekly press conference as experts on the more concrete aspects of the pandemic, Trinity Lutheran pastor the Rev. Dan Gerrietts showed up to speak on the somewhat abstract facets of the present age.

"What’s unique about this time is the way that all of us are collectively experiencing this anticipatory grief ... We’re all dealing with that and that comes out in all kinds of ways," Gerrietts answered Schickel's question about coping during this time.