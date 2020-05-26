Portion of MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center remodel complete

The remodel of the Medical Oncology suite at MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center is complete.
The second-floor suite, which is part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar remodeling project, opened to patients on May 18.
The Medical Oncology suite features at least 20 examination rooms and two procedure rooms.
The project, which began in August, will provide additional services, space and providers to improve the center’s care — and access — for area cancer patients.
The cancer center was built nearly 30 years ago to accommodate two medical oncologists and two radiation oncologists, but due to an increase in patients and services, it has outgrown the space as it was originally designed.
Last year, the cancer center saw about 900 new patients from the 14-county area — a number that has increased year after year, and the staff is more than double what it was three decades ago, said Cindy Schriever, cancer center director, in February.
In 2018, MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center received a grant from Trinity Health, a not-for-profit corporation for which it’s a member, and a private donation to remodel the three-story building.
The project, which is being done in phases, started in August after seeking input from patients, providers and staff about what they felt was needed at the center.
The new lab, including two draw stations instead of one, is done and open, and the pharmacy is due next.
After the remodel, the center’s first floor will feature an expanded radiation oncology area and infusion area as well as a new lab, pharmacy and boutique.
The boutique will offer products, like hair and skincare, that can help patients through their cancer treatments.
The infusion center is temporarily located on the second floor of the Cancer Center to free up space on the first floor for the remodel.
The infusion area, which is also used to treat non-cancer patients, will increase by 10 treatment chairs to 24. It will also feature areas where patients and their friends and family can socialize with others.
Once the infusion center is complete, which is expected for mid-October, there will be a new physical therapy space on the second floor.
The second floor will also include an education room that can be used by the center’s dietitian for cooking classes geared toward its patients.
The cancer center is also adding social worker services, financial counseling, expanded dietitian services and a physical therapist.
The cancer center project is scheduled to be completed in October 2021.
Ashley Stewart covers Clear Lake and arts and entertainment in North Iowa for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at ashley.stewart@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0533. Follow Ashley on Twitter at GGastewart.
