Portion of MercyOne North Iowa Cancer Center remodel complete

The new lab, including two draw stations instead of one, is done and open, and the pharmacy is due next.

After the remodel, the center’s first floor will feature an expanded radiation oncology area and infusion area as well as a new lab, pharmacy and boutique.

The boutique will offer products, like hair and skincare, that can help patients through their cancer treatments.

The infusion center is temporarily located on the second floor of the Cancer Center to free up space on the first floor for the remodel.

The infusion area, which is also used to treat non-cancer patients, will increase by 10 treatment chairs to 24. It will also feature areas where patients and their friends and family can socialize with others.

Once the infusion center is complete, which is expected for mid-October, there will be a new physical therapy space on the second floor.

The second floor will also include an education room that can be used by the center’s dietitian for cooking classes geared toward its patients.

The cancer center is also adding social worker services, financial counseling, expanded dietitian services and a physical therapist.