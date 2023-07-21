Many North Iowa aquatic centers are closed until further notice due to certification problems.

According to a statement from Manly Mayor Tim O'Keefe, the pools were notified that the persons providing training for many North Iowa lifeguards did not follow proper guidelines. The American Red Cross will be working with nearly 300 lifeguards who have been affected.

According to a release from Mason City City Hall, the lifeguards were notified by the headquarters of the American Red Cross on Thursday. The majority of the certifications for staff at the Mason City Family Aquatic Center were obtained by an instructor at the Mason City YMCA.

Mason City Family Aquatic Center anticipates reopening Tuesday, July 25.

The goal is to reopen the pools as soon as possible. The Clear Lake Aquatic Center remains open, and the Forest City Aquatic Center was closed until at least 3 p.m. Friday due to unrelated issues. The Lake Mills Aquatic Center and the Sheffield and Garner pools remain open.

The following North Iowa pools have been confirmed to be closed until further notice:

Mason City.

Nora Springs.

Manly.

Hampton.

Rockwell.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.