With high temperatures expected to be in the 90s this week, many North Iowans will try to beat the heat by heading to the pool or beach. But this week there are some issues.

It started Friday when multiple North Iowa aquatic centers were informed by the American Red Cross that many of their lifeguards had been inadequately trained and could not work until they were retrained. Pools in Mason City, Hampton, Manly, Nora Springs and Rockwell were all forced to shut down.

As of Monday afternoon, Nora Springs had managed to reopen and Mason City is expected to do so Tuesday. The other three pools are expected to reopen at some point this week, but exact dates have not been set.

State beaches

Some may prefer to cool off in a local lake, but the Iowa DNR has declared 10 state beaches unfit for swimming due to bacteria in the water. Locally, two beaches are affected: McIntosh Woods Beach at Clear Lake and Beeds Lake Beach near Hampton.

The DNR reports Clear Lake State Park Beach is safe for swimming.