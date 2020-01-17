Police seeking suspects in Mason City home invasion robbery

Police are on the lookout for two people they say broke into a Mason City home Friday morning and robbed its resident.

Officers responded to a home on the 500 block of Sixth Street Southeast at 11:25 a.m. There, the victim told police two men forced open the back door of the home and assaulted him, according to a press release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The two men then stole undisclosed items from the home and left. The victim suffered minor injuries but did not seek immediate medical attention, according to police.

The suspects were described as stocky white men - one wearing sunglasses and a black sweatshirt with a bandana covering his face, the other wearing a grey sweatshirt with a stocking mask covering his face.

The suspects may have been riding bicycles, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Mason City Police investigator Tyson Anderson at 641-421-3636, ext. 4115.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1