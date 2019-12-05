{{featured_button_text}}
police car lights

Police continue to look for a Mason City man they say disappeared after a Wednesday night pursuit that led to a car collision.

Jamie C. McFarland, 28, of Mason City, was stopped in a 1992 Oldsmobile for a traffic violation in the 200 block of North Pierce Avenue around 9:20 p.m., according to a release issued by the Mason City Police Department.

But when officers tried to place him under arrest for an outstanding warrant out of Black Hawk County, McFarland closed the car door, smashing an officer's hand, and drove off with officers giving chase, according to the release.

McFarland drove northbound on Pierce and then struck a vehicle in traffic at 12th Street and North Pierce. McFarland lost control of his car and struck a tree. He ran from the crash site and officers were unable to locate him.

The driver whose car was hit was uninjured. The Mason city police officer sustained minor injuries in the incident, according to the release.

McFarland is described as a 28-year-old white male who is 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds.

MCPD now urges anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of McFarland to contact them.

The Mason City Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Macfarland press release

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments