Police respond to apparent shooting on Northwest side

Mason City police were on the scene of an apparent shooting around 10:30 p.m. near West Park and Parkers Woods on Saturday night.

Police were searching the grounds and the street around a black sedan that had crashed into a telephone pole on North Jackson Ave. near the playground, and were marking what appeared to be shell casings and evidence around the the vehicle with flashing lights.

A Mason City man who was walking his dog on First Street NW on the other side of Willow Creek said he heard what he thought were at least 10 gunshots coming from the area of the park.

"There were a lot," said the man who wanted to remain anonymous. "They were one right after another."

A Mason City Police Department officer on the scene declined comment when asked about the shooting.

Check back with the Globe Gazette for more on this developing story.

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

