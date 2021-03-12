 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: possible human remains found in Mason City
0 comments
breaking alert

Police: possible human remains found in Mason City

{{featured_button_text}}

Mason City police are investigating the discovery of what appears to be human bones.

According to a press release, clothing and apparent bone fragments were found by a resident on Wednesday along the Winnebago River near North Illinois Avenue. Additional bones were recovered by officers who responded to the scene.

The remains and clothing have been sent to the state medical examiner's office in Ankeny for analysis. As of Friday afternoon, no identification has been made.

Mason City police cops weblogo

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News