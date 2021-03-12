Police: possible human remains found in Mason City

Mason City police are investigating the discovery of what appears to be human bones.

According to a press release, clothing and apparent bone fragments were found by a resident on Wednesday along the Winnebago River near North Illinois Avenue. Additional bones were recovered by officers who responded to the scene.

The remains and clothing have been sent to the state medical examiner's office in Ankeny for analysis. As of Friday afternoon, no identification has been made.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and Reporter for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.