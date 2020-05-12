Police: No charges against North Iowa breeder on 'Horrible Hundred'

Other Iowa puppy mills included in the Horrible Hundred report are Happy Puppys owned by Henry Sommers, of Cincinnati; Northwest Kennel owned by Leonard Stover, of Sheldon; Shaggy Hill Farm owned by Bruce Hooyer, of Sioux Center; and Stonehenge Kennel owned by Steve Kruse, of West Point.

When contacted by the Globe Gazette Monday afternoon Anderson declined to comment on her operation’s inclusion in the Horrible Hundred report.

Inclusion in the report, the Humane Society of the United States said, isn’t intended to indicate that any individual has broken the law.

“Not all issues noted herein are currently violations of the Animal Welfare Act regulations, although many would agree they are inhumane,” the Humane Society said in its report. “Stronger laws at both the state and federal level are needed to protect these dogs.”

According to the Horrible Hundred report, Anderson’s Yorkies, which markets itself as a breeder of AKC- and APRI-registered yorkies and toy poodles, was cited for 10 different violations, including three direct, during a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection in February 2020 — the breeder’s fourth inspection within a nine-month period.