Police: No charges against North Iowa breeder on 'Horrible Hundred'

Criminal charges will not be filed at this time against a Mason City dog breeder recently highlighted in the Humane Society of the United States’ 2020 Horrible Hundred report.
Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said officers completed a site visit at Anderson’s Yorkies LLC, owned by Carolyn Anderson, on May 5 and found there was “no imminent danger or life-threatening conditions for any of the animals.”
“There were no violations of city ordinance or state animal cruelty laws that would support the filing of criminal charges,” he said.
The site visit took place the day after Cerro Gordo County Attorney Carlyle Dalen received a letter from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, asking the attorney’s office and the appropriate law enforcement agency to investigate Anderson’s operation and file criminal charges citing the same U.S. Department of Agriculture as the Humane Society of the United States’ Horrible Hundred report.
Anderson’s Yorkies LLC was one of five Iowa puppy mills listed in the 86-page report released Monday.
The report, which has been released annually in May since 2013, is a sampling of problem puppy mills and puppy brokers in the United States. It’s compiled by researchers who comb through federal and state inspection records for citations and instances of animal suffering.
Other Iowa puppy mills included in the Horrible Hundred report are Happy Puppys owned by Henry Sommers, of Cincinnati; Northwest Kennel owned by Leonard Stover, of Sheldon; Shaggy Hill Farm owned by Bruce Hooyer, of Sioux Center; and Stonehenge Kennel owned by Steve Kruse, of West Point.
When contacted by the Globe Gazette Monday afternoon Anderson declined to comment on her operation’s inclusion in the Horrible Hundred report.
Inclusion in the report, the Humane Society of the United States said, isn’t intended to indicate that any individual has broken the law.
“Not all issues noted herein are currently violations of the Animal Welfare Act regulations, although many would agree they are inhumane,” the Humane Society said in its report. “Stronger laws at both the state and federal level are needed to protect these dogs.”
According to the Horrible Hundred report, Anderson’s Yorkies, which markets itself as a breeder of AKC- and APRI-registered yorkies and toy poodles, was cited for 10 different violations, including three direct, during a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection in February 2020 — the breeder’s fourth inspection within a nine-month period.
The USDA inspection states at least six of the dogs had pronounced dental issues, such as loose teeth and red gums, and matted coats.
Several of the dogs had been identified at a USDA inspection in November 2019 and still hadn’t received veterinary care for their conditions despite being notified to do so.
Inspectors also cited Anderson’s Yorkies for a direct repeat violation for multiple dogs who had severe dental, ear and matted hair issues.
Anderson also received a direct violation for failing to follow veterinary advice for the above-mentioned issues as well as failing to tell her veterinarian about the giardia outbreak at the facility. Anderson’s Yorkies was self-treating the giardia outbreak, according to the report.
The first puppy was diagnosed with giardia, a disease that can be passed onto humans, in October 2019.
Similar violations related to poor dental care, lack of veterinary care, unclean housing facilities and inadequate record keeping were documented during routine USDA inspections in April 2019, July 2019 and November 2019.
To view the Humane Society's full report, visit humanesociety.org/100puppymills.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.