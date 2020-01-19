Police looking for suspect in Saturday night shooting incident

Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot into a car near downtown Mason City on Saturday night.

A man came into the city's police department at 11:31 p.m. and said unknown people shot into his car while he was stopped near First Street Northwest and Madison Avenue to talk with the unknown people, according to a press release issued Sunday by the MCPD.

Police confirmed one round was fired into the car, and said the department had no confirmed reports of any injuries, could not confirm whether the man who reported the shooting was actually operating the car when it happened, nor exactly when or where the shooting took place, according to the release.

Because the initial report indicated multiple firearms were involved the North Iowa Special Operations Group was called in to serve a search warrant at 16 N. Madison Ave. Sunday morning. No one was located in the home, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation. Police ask anyone with information on the incident contact the department or CrimeStoppers at 800-383-0088.

