Police are investigating another shooting incident where there was no victim on scene.
Shortly before noon on Saturday officers responded to the alley east of the 300 block of North Monroe Avenue on a report of possible gunfire, according to a press release the Mason City Police issued Monday afternoon.
None of the people involved in the shooting were at the scene when officers arrived.
No one was injured in the incident. Officers found shell casings from two different firearms in the alley.
Two search warrants have been served but no arrests have been made at this time, according to the press release.
Police said last week they continue to investigate a shooting incident that happened Sept. 21 on the city's north side.
Police were called to that scene, at Enterprise Alley and Washington Avenue along 12th Street Northwest, at 2:13 a.m.
Officers found bullet casings and blood at the scene. At least two vehicles were involved and there was an altercation that happened before shots were fired, according to press release police issued last week.
Search warrants were served at two residences and two vehicles in Mason City, and four arrests were made, though the locations where the warrants were served was not made public.
Officers seized several firearms, narcotics, ammunition and shell casings, according to the release.
Arrested were: Jonathan Allen Scott, 20, for interference with official acts; Mario Francisco Garza Jr., 26, for carrying weapons; Shyniece Shanell Ward, 19, for a failure to appear; and Donavan James Ward, 18, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance in a correctional institution and unlawful consumption of alcohol. Ward also had an outstanding warrant for serious assault from a previous incident.
Anyone with information on either incident should contact the Mason City Police Department.
