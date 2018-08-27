Mason City Police, Fire and Iowa State Police respond to a crash involving one car and one motorcycle at the intersection of 19th Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue Friday in Mason City. The motorcyclist was transported to Mercy Medical Center with unknown injuries.
MASON CITY | A Sheffield motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in southwestern Mason City Friday afternoon.
A car driven by Amanda Dahl, 29, of Clear Lake, was eastbound on 19th Street Southwest and was turning left onto South Eisenhower Avenue about 12:13 p.m. while a motorcycle driven by Justin Carlson, 35, was westbound on 19th Street Southwest, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said via email Monday.
As Dahl turned left, Brinkely said Carlson struck her vehicle.
Carlson was transported to Mercy Medical Center--North Iowa with serious injuries, according to Brinkley.
His condition wasn't immediately available Monday. A hospital spokeswoman said he was treated and transferred to another facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.