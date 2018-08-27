Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Mason City Police, Fire and Iowa State Police respond to a crash involving one car and one motorcycle at the intersection of 19th Street Southwest and South Eisenhower Avenue Friday in Mason City. The motorcyclist was transported to Mercy Medical Center with unknown injuries.

 CHRIS ZOELLER The Globe Gazette

MASON CITY | A Sheffield motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash in southwestern Mason City Friday afternoon. 

A car driven by Amanda Dahl, 29, of Clear Lake, was eastbound on 19th Street Southwest and was turning left onto South Eisenhower Avenue about 12:13 p.m. while a motorcycle driven by Justin Carlson, 35, was westbound on 19th Street Southwest, Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said via email Monday. 

As Dahl turned left, Brinkely said Carlson struck her vehicle. 

Carlson was transported to Mercy Medical Center--North Iowa with serious injuries, according to Brinkley.

His condition wasn't immediately available Monday. A hospital spokeswoman said he was treated and transferred to another facility. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

— Ashley Miller

News Editor

