Poker run set to benefit area homeless shelters

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless will host a poker run fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Harley Davidson in Mason City, according to a press release.
The fee to enter is $20, and the run is open to both motorcycles and cars. The run will stop in Garner and Belmond, finishing up at the Mason City VFW, located at 1603 S Monroe Ave.
The VFW gathering will feature food, a DJ, silent auction, and prizes.
For more details, visit the Northern Lights Alliance's Facebook page.
