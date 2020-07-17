You are the owner of this article.
Poker run set to benefit area homeless shelters
Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless will host a poker run fundraiser beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Harley Davidson in Mason City, according to a press release.

The fee to enter is $20, and the run is open to both motorcycles and cars. The run will stop in Garner and Belmond, finishing up at the Mason City VFW, located at 1603 S Monroe Ave.

The VFW gathering will feature food, a DJ, silent auction, and prizes.

For more details, visit the Northern Lights Alliance's Facebook page.

Northern Lights Alliance for the Homeless

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer and covers Breaking News, Crime and Courts reporting for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

