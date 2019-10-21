{{featured_button_text}}

A new group for those who would like to have their own podcast will hold a monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday at Cabin Coffee in Clear Lake.

The meeting is open to anyone who either currently has or is interested in starting a podcast.

North Iowa weblogo

North Iowa

The purpose of the North Iowa Podcasters is to share best practices of having your own successful podcast as well as be a support group for current podcasters and those who would like to start their own podcast.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments