Plymouth man content on volunteerism path

“Honestly, I think I have always been a volunteer,” Neal Brennan replied when asked why he decided to take on projects to improve the small town of Plymouth. “In 1984, I started working at Target in Mason City. Back then Target was very involved in their communities and had several volunteer projects ­every year. I involved myself in all of them.”

Brennan moved from Charles City to Plymouth and bought his first house there in 1990. Shortly after, he had sunk his feet into the community, and was volunteering as a coach for Parks and Rec and Little League.

In the late '90s the North Central Community School, Plymouth Center, building was torn down. Brennan was invited to join a committee that was planning a public park on the land, which would be named “Old School Park”. In 2002, the property became a public park, and the playground equipment was installed.

The same year the playground was installed, Brennan volunteered to join the Plymouth RAGBRAI Committee, where he and a co-chairman prepared for over 10,000 people to ride through the small town.

“After that big year, our volunteers were pretty wiped out and progress slowed down on new projects”, Brennan remembered.

Several years went by before Brennan turned his focus back to volunteering in the community. In 2018, he began working on updates for the city, starting a can-collection site which sits behind City Hall to fund projects and events. Brennan also raised the funds for and installed a 9-hole disc golf course.

Brennan was appointed to a vacant city council position that year but narrowly lost the seat in a special election. But when his opponent moved out of town a year later, Brennen decided not to pursue the open seat.

“I declined running for his seat after that, because by that time, I was already doing more for the community on my own,” Brennan said. “That is when I began these later projects.”

Since starting the collection site, Brennan has sorted over 270,000 units. In May of 2021, Brennan proposed using some of the can collection funds to build a shelter house on the “Old School” playground.

Upon city council approval, Brennan got to work applying for grants and asking for private donations, raising over $17,000.

Brennan’s fundraising efforts were a success, and a shelter house was installed last October.

Now, Brennan and other members of the community continue to raise funds for picnic tables and trash receptacles. Brennan believes they can raise the rest of the funds ($8,000-$10,000) and have the project finished by the end of 2022.

Gretchen Burnette is a Weeklies Editor and Daily Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Gretchen.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

