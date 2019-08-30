The student athletes, their parents and coaches of Newman Catholic High School formed a partnership late last month to play like champions for their community.
All attended a two-day, Notre Dame University-based program called "Play Like a Champion," that emphasizes a moral and positive approach to athletics.
Students attended an athlete workshop on Aug. 23 that included prayer, defining the characteristics of a champion, and learning about the cardinal virtues of prudence, justice, fortitude and temperance.
Parents of the athletes attended a followup workshop later the same day and were asked to sign a Champion Sports Parent Code of Conduct that emphasized positive support and goal-setting for their kids.
That night, the football team held a scrimmage against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.
Coaches at Newman attended a similar workshop the next day.
The Play Like a Champion workshops are accredited by the U.S. Center for Coaching Excellence, and is the only faith-based program accredited by the National Committee for the Accreditation of Coaching Education.
