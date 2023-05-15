DES MOINES — Warm but wet weather assisted in crop emergence last week; however, the wet conditions marginally slowed the planting process.

Farmers had just 3.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service. Farmers were still planting corn, soybeans and oats during the dry periods of the week. There were reports of isolated flooding and a swath of large hail across the state's central portion.

“We had unseasonably warm and wet conditions last week across most of the state as several rounds of severe weather brought measurable rain, hail, high winds and reports of 11 weak tornadoes,” said Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship secretary Mike Naig. “Farmers should have a window of opportunity in the coming week to make more planting progress, as forecasts indicate drier conditions and more seasonal temperatures.”

A total of 86% of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted, eight days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the five-year average. At six days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the average time frame, 35% of the corn crop has emerged, six days ahead of last year and two days ahead of the average. One-fifth of Iowa’s expected soybean crop was planted from May 8-14, for a total of 69% planted, just over a week ahead of both last year and the average. Nineteen percent of soybeans have emerged, nine days ahead of last year and five days ahead of normal. Nearly all the oat crop has been planted, with 83% emerged, nine days ahead of last year and five days ahead of the average. The first oat condition rating of the season was 1% very poor, 2% poor, 20% fair, 64% good and 13% excellent.

Hay condition improved to 72% good to excellent. Pasture condition jumped to 53% good to excellent. Reports of livestock turned out to pasture and grazing were received.

Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 14% short, 76% adequate and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 6% very short, 23% short, 68% adequate and 3% surplus.

Weather summary

Iowa experienced unseasonably wet conditions as a very active storm track brought several waves of showers and thunderstorms to the state, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist at the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Several severe storms produced large hail, gusty winds, weak tornadoes and heavy rains. Stations across northern Iowa registered rain totals of two to six inches above average. Temperatures were also unseasonably warm, with departures from four to 10 degrees east to west; the statewide average temperature was 66.9 degrees, 7.7 degrees above normal.

On Thursday, early morning thunderstorms trained over Mitchell County, producing a 4.83-inch reading at Osage.

Statewide weekly precipitation totals ranged from 0.27 inch near Council Bluffs (Pottawattamie County) to 5.24 inches in Osage. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 1.72 inches, more than double the normal of 0.85 inch.