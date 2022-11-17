Planting skills: Lincoln students grow at Green Thumb Club

Plant knowledge is growing at Lincoln Intermediate School because of a popular after-school club.

Green Thumb Club is teaching Lincoln students where their food comes from and serves as an introduction to agriculture. The club has grown from eight to more than 50 students since its rebound from the pandemic.

"We just cover the basis of everything and just kind of expose them in hopes that it increases food security," said Maya Rowe, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Cerro Gordo County youth coordinator.

The club meets once a week for six weeks and is free for all students. Green Thumb Club has fall, spring, and summer sessions. Each session has similar lessons, but the projects vary based on the season.

Green Thumb Club's growth is due to the support it has received from the Lincoln Intermediate administrators, volunteers, and master gardeners, according to Rowe. Support has helped with the variety learning opportunities, like reviving the greenhouse at Lincoln and planting a pollinator plot in front of the school.

"One of the biggest goals for Green Thumb Club is to get the students out there during the school day to the greenhouse, and as of this year we have had every math and science class out there at least once a week," said Rowe.

Rowe organizes the program and presents the group with educational projects. Lincoln Intermediate students were working on a take-home ioponic system, which is a combination of aquaculture and hydroponics, as their last project Monday.

Each student collected a gallon container, filled the bottom with rocks, and placed a net cup with clay pellets at the top. A plant is placed at the top while fish live in the water portion of the container.

"This is my first time doing hydroponics, and the kids have been most excited for this," Rowe said.

"We're going to have a plant grow and then the roots will go to the fish. [Rowe] doesn't give us fish, but we're going to get a fish. They are going to eat the root and then the fish are going to poop and the poop is the fertilizer," said fifth-grader Jay Lingbeek.

Kids have come back to Green Thumb Club frequently to do the hands-on activities and expand their agricultural knowledge.

"A lot of them don't even know how agriculture works, so just exposing them to that, it's huge," said Rowe.

Jay and his sister, Aubrey Lingbeek, who is in sixth grade, are veterans of the program. Both enjoy the projects they do.

"I started in fifth grade, and I started because I thought it would be cool to learn about planting plants," said Aubrey.

Green Thumb Club has helped the siblings in the classroom, especially with the subject of science.

"Sometimes we go outside to the greenhouse, and I get to be out there more often so I can give more reports on if anything is wrong or not," said Aubrey.

"We went and looked at the plants and observed them and then we made tests," said Jay.

Rowe says after learning how to grow their own plants and food, students can take that knowledge home with them to do it themselves.

"Just getting them out there and exposed to this, because you can learn a lot just by being in the greenhouse and experimenting with things," said Rowe.

