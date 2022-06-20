Planting prairies in North Iowa

Iowa was once dominated by prairie, with over 80% of the state covered in grassland. Now less than 0.1% of the original prairie remains, according to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF).

One of the final remnant prairies in Iowa is located in Kossuth County, called Bernau Prairie. This was known as the largest unprotected "black soil" prairie in Iowa until it gained permanent protection in 2011.

Native grasses such as big bluestem (which commonly grows to six or eight feet), Indian grass, switchgrass and an array of wildflowers grow in roadside ditches, but many of the grass fields sprinkled in-between corn and bean fields in North Iowa are being restored. These restorations can be targeted for wildlife, soil conservation, wetland restoration and water resources.

Prairie grasses are known for their deep roots, which grow at least as deep as they do tall. This has made them adept at controlling runoff and erosion according to the National Park Service. These grasses grow well in hot weather, making the hot and humid Iowa summers the perfect landscape for prairie grasses.

The regrowth of these natural landscapes actively assists in the rehabilitation of over 100 animal species in Iowa that are endangered, threatened or of special concern according to the Iowa DNR. These birds, fish, butterflies, turtles and more contribute to the survival of other species within a community, and the regrowth of native plant species has a direct connection to the rehabilitation of these species.

Suitable habitats are becoming more prevalent in Iowa, with INHF public projects sprinkled throughout North Iowa. These projects are especially prevalent in Winnebago and surrounding counties.

For landowners with many acres, there are programs and local companies that provide conservation services to return land to its most natural state. The Conservation Reserve Program pays landowners an annual rental to add habitat to cropland that targets soil, water and wildlife issues.

For those without land applicable for conservation, there are a number of plant species that can be added to the garden which will help pollinators in the area and bring color to the urban landscape: foxglove beardtongue, golden alexander, spiderwort, wild petunia, purple prairie clover, pale purple coneflower, butterfly milkweed, anise hyssop, meadow blazingstar, stiff goldenrod and New England aster are recommended by the Iowa DNR.

