DES MOINES — Very dry conditions and relatively warm weather meant Iowa farmers had 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending Sunday, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Farmers were still planting some corn and soybeans and took advantage of the weather to cut a lot of hay. Other field activities included spraying pesticides on emerging crops.

“Nearly all of Iowa’s corn and soybeans are now planted thanks to the seasonal temperatures and unseasonably dry conditions over the past week,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “As the calendar flips to June, Iowans can expect scattered thunderstorms and the warmest stretch of the season thus far with weather outlooks indicating a gradual shift from drier conditions to better chances of rain.”

Topsoil moisture condition rated 10% very short, 40% short, 49% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 10% very short, 36% short, 53% adequate and 1% surplus.

Planting is nearing completion, with 98% of Iowa’s corn crop planted, eight days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the five-year average. Eighty-five percent of the corn crop has emerged, one week ahead of last year and the average. Iowa’s first corn condition rating of the year was 0% very poor, 2% poor, 21% fair, 65% good, and 12% excellent. Ninety-four percent of Iowa’s expected soybean crop has been planted, just over a week ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of normal.

Sixty-seven percent of soybeans have emerged, eight days ahead of last year and the average. Iowa’s first soybean condition rating of the year was 1% very poor, 3% poor, 25% fair, 59% good, and 12% excellent. Ninety-seven percent of the expected oat crop has emerged, six days ahead of normal. Twenty-one percent of the oat crop has headed, eight days ahead of last year and the average. Oat condition declined to 74% good to excellent.

Fifty-two percent of the state’s first cutting of alfalfa hay has been completed, jumping from close to the five-year average pace to nearly two weeks ahead. Hay condition fell 8 percentage points to 58% good to excellent. Pasture condition dropped to 50% good to excellent. No major livestock concerns other than precipitation needed to improve pasture conditions.

Weather summary

A nearly stationary high pressure center, known as a Rex Block, dominated the weather pattern across the region through the reporting period, according to Justin Glisan, state climatologist with Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. This atmospheric configuration blocked the large-scale west-to-east flow, setting up a dry pattern for the region; most of Iowa’s stations observed rainfall deficits from 1 to 1.2 inches. Warmer to near-seasonal temperatures were reported northwest to southeast with the statewide average temperature at 65.1 degrees, 2.1 degrees above normal.

Only 31 stations in western Iowa reported rainfall with six stations registering just a trace amount. Rain totals were generally under a tenth of an inch. Weekly rain totals ranged from no accumulation at a majority of Iowa’s weather stations to 0.42 inch at Sioux City Airport. The statewide weekly average precipitation was 0.02 inch, while the normal is 1.05 inches. Several stations reported the week’s high temperature of 88 degrees on the 24th, on average 13 degrees above normal. Fayette (Fayette County) and Vinton (Benton County) reported the week’s low temperature of 36 degrees on the 26th, on average 14 degrees below normal.