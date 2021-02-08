Planned playgrounds at Lincoln, Roosevelt short funding

Two new options for Mason City students and families who love outdoor recreation are slated to break ground this spring.

Lincoln Intermediate Principal Teresa Schlichting and Roosevelt Elementary Principal Dan Arjes have put their heads together to create a project for new playgrounds at their respective schools. The new playgrounds will be accessible to students and the community.

“Very exciting for our kids, our families and our community,” Arjes said. “Just a great resource that will be available to them.”

Schlichting and Arjes presented the project plans at the Mason City Board of Education meeting on Monday. The project will feature inclusive options, fitness implements and modern playground equipment.

For Roosevelt, new fitness equipment is the main focal point of the playground. The building already has a playground, but adding modern implements is important to Arjes. He lives in the area and sees how often the current playground is used during the summer months – so adding more would only be a positive.