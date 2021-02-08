Planned playgrounds at Lincoln, Roosevelt short funding

Two new options for Mason City students and families who love outdoor recreation are slated to break ground this spring.
Lincoln Intermediate Principal Teresa Schlichting and Roosevelt Elementary Principal Dan Arjes have put their heads together to create a project for new playgrounds at their respective schools. The new playgrounds will be accessible to students and the community.
“Very exciting for our kids, our families and our community,” Arjes said. “Just a great resource that will be available to them.”
Schlichting and Arjes presented the project plans at the Mason City Board of Education meeting on Monday. The project will feature inclusive options, fitness implements and modern playground equipment.
For Roosevelt, new fitness equipment is the main focal point of the playground. The building already has a playground, but adding modern implements is important to Arjes. He lives in the area and sees how often the current playground is used during the summer months – so adding more would only be a positive.
“Our kids will absolutely use it for P.E. and recess every day,” Arjes said. “But beyond that, I want when they’ve grown beyond Roosevelt and live in the neighborhood, to be able to continue to come back and use that and get a positive benefit from that equipment.”
Lincoln Intermediate used to be the middle school for the Mason City district, so it has never had a full-blown playground for its students to use. Instead, Schlichting says the building has gotten by with just basketball hoops, soccer goals and tetherballs.
The new playground would feature a fitness course, wheel-chair accessible options and a ga-ga ball pit.
“We do have the fitness course, but when meeting with the rep, we wanted to make sure that pieces of the fitness course were inclusive to all students," Schlichting said. "There’s opportunities there if a student is wheelchair bound then they can still participate in that fitness course.”
The overall cost of the two-playground project is slated to be $235,000. Between fundraisers and donors, Schlichting and Arjes have been able to fundraise close to $150,000 since the spring of 2020.
The hope is for ground to break this spring, but the project is still $85,000 away from being fully-funded. The pair is still reaching out to local businesses and donors, while also applying for grants that would help with funding.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a generous community,” Schlichting said. “We’re very thankful for the current donors that have donated to our project. We continue to reach out and look for those business partners in our community that would benefit in our schools.”
