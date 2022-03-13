Pies and More has pies no more. Mason City café to close.

After over 34 years, Pies and More is closing.

April 9 will be the last day community members can walk past the “We’re Open!” sign at the storefront, and sit inside the white metal encasing the small diner in the Willowbrook Mall.

Gene Simon, a Navy veteran who’s been running Pies and More for 16 years, said it was time.

“(Business) has been good until the pandemic hit. That just killed us,” Simon said. Between rent, utilities and other bills, Pies and More had lost $70,000 in three months. “We went from full to empty … we still have good days, we have a lot of good days” Simon added, but those good days won’t be enough to stay open.

The pies will stay stocked and the breakfast will keep running for another month, and specials are planned for Pi Day and St. Patrick's Day as well.

Simon remembers taking over Pies and More 16 years ago. His wife was working there, and it was a friend of his who owned it. He got roped into working there for a short while, and then Simon was asked to buy it. After some persuasion, he did.

Business was good for most of the following years, until the pandemic hit. Pies and More was one of the hardest affected, as their customer base was often part of the vulnerable population.

Simon is ready to let go of Pies and More, saying one of the first things he’ll do is go to Bristol, Tennessee to watch NASCAR. He also has eight grandchildren to see and camping to do throughout Iowa.

His favorite part of Pies and More will always be the people.

Pies and More has been a staple for pies, breakfast and lunch. Sitting in the small diner, littered with people sipping coffee and eating biscuits and gravy, Theresa, an employee at Pies and More, is sad to see it go.

“I am very sad to see it go, I don’t want it to” Theresa said with tears in her eyes. “A lot of people come through here, and new people keep coming.”

Theresa has worked at Pies and More for 14 years, and has enjoyed working for Gene Simon. “I wouldn’t have stayed here that long if it wouldn’t have been (a good place to work)” she said.

The business is for sale, and will include the banquet room across the hall, which has been used by churches, card players, and birthday parties for years.

Gene Simon, with his gray walrus mustache and Navy veterans cap, will be working until he closes up shop one last time.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.