PHOTOS: On the job and behind the scenes of Mason City-based first responders
PHOTOS: On the job and behind the scenes of Mason City-based first responders

Photographer Lisa Grouette recently followed along with the Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and Mason City Fire and Ambulance, and curated a series of photos which highlight a work shift for each respective agency.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Kruse 2

Cerro Gordo County Deputy Mitch Kruse returns to his vehicle after checking on a driver whose truck had no brake lights.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - dispatch 2

Dispatcher Mallory Dempsey enters information into a call during a night shift at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Police Klemas 2

Officer Steve Klemas of the Mason City Police Department tags evidence bags after returning from the scene of an investigation.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - MCPD shooting investigation 2

Mason City police officers secure the scene of an apparent late-night shooting.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Potter 2

Alex Potter of Mason City Fire and Ambulance rests after returning from a call while on a 24-hour shift.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Fire med call 2

Mason City Fire and Ambulance members attend to a patient during a medical call.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire breakfast 2

Members of Mason City Fire and Ambulance's Third Battalion have breakfast together while on a 24-hour shift.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - fire truck 2

Mason City firefighters Brad Meyer (L) and Craig Warner wash a truck as part of the station's weekly maintenance.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - PD and FD med call 2

Members of the Mason City police and fire departments respond to a medical call.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police briefing 2

Officers working the third shift at the Mason City Police Department are briefed by Chief Jeff Brinkley before heading out on their respective patrols.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - police, teen 2

Mason City police respond to a harassment call involving a juvenile.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - medical call 2

Mason City Fire and Ambulance members prepare to tend to a patient.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Jensen 2

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Jensen speaks to a resident in Clear Lake.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - Cavett 2

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Deputy Tami Cavett checks in with a resident while making daily rounds through rural towns within the county.

Law enforcement and first responder photo feature - cross 2

A cross hangs inside Cerro Gordo County Deputy Tami Cavett's vehicle while she is on duty.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

