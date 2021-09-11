PHOTOS: On the job and behind the scenes of Mason City-based first responders

Photographer Lisa Grouette recently followed along with the Mason City Police Department, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office and Mason City Fire and Ambulance, and curated a series of photos which highlight a work shift for each respective agency.

Cerro Gordo County Deputy Mitch Kruse returns to his vehicle after checking on a driver whose truck had no brake lights.

Dispatcher Mallory Dempsey enters information into a call during a night shift at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office.

Officer Steve Klemas of the Mason City Police Department tags evidence bags after returning from the scene of an investigation.

Mason City police officers secure the scene of an apparent late-night shooting.

Alex Potter of Mason City Fire and Ambulance rests after returning from a call while on a 24-hour shift.

Mason City Fire and Ambulance members attend to a patient during a medical call.

Members of Mason City Fire and Ambulance's Third Battalion have breakfast together while on a 24-hour shift.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mason City firefighters Brad Meyer (L) and Craig Warner wash a truck as part of the station's weekly maintenance.